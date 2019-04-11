TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot early Monday morning in north Toledo.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Lagrange Street near Baker around 1 a.m.

Police were alerted by ShotSpotter that more than two dozen shots were fired in the area.

Officers arrived on scene to find that multiple cars in the Ken's bar parking lot were shot, and two houses across the street that were also hit by gunfire.

Police say two victims showed up to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers gathered multiple shell casings that were scattered throughout the area.

No arrests have been made as of yet.