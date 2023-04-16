Two people shot in West Toledo, one dead, one injured

The victims attempted to drive to the hospital after the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early Sunday, Toledo police were dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Jackman Road and Central Avenue.

Soon after, officers were called to Toledo Hospital regarding two gunshot victims. There, police discovered 34-year-old Levell Saunders and 32-year-old Taneta Waterford had been shot inside the crashed vehicle, and attempted to drive to the hospital.

Saunders crashed the vehicle on the way to the hospital. Family members then drove Saunders and Waterford to the hospital.

Saunders later died at the hospital. Waterford is in stable condition.

Police later located a crime scene at 3817 Upton Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.