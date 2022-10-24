Two people hospitalized after Montpelier shooting in 'familial incident,' police say

Police arrested two suspects after two others were found with gunshot wounds in a Montpelier, Ohio residence.

MONTPELIER, Ohio — Montpelier police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday.

At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 200 block of W. Water Street. Crews arrived at a residence and found two victims who both appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. Police recovered the weapon used at the scene.

Williams County EMS transported both victims, a 48-year-old and a 30-year-old, to the hospital. According to a release from the Montpelier, Ohio Police Department, the status of both victims is unknown.

Police arrested two people: 24-year-old Damion Tingley of Montpelier and 24-year-old Emily Brown of Bryan. Tingley was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault and is currently in custody at the Corrections Center of Ohio.

Police arrested Brown at the scene on warrants of violation of a court order out of Defiance County and failure to appear for hearing on a charge of OVI out of Bryan Police Department. Brown is also in custody.

The case was referred to the Williams County Prosecutor's Office for further charges.

The Montpelier Police Department said they believe the shooting was a "familial incident" and asked the public to remain calm and refrain from speculating on further details.

