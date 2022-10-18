Gunfire in central Toledo hospitalizes two people, damages home in central Toledo Monday night

Police said in a report the victims received non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their legs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night.

According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.

At the same time, a woman called to say her residence on Mercer Street, which is near the Gawil Avenue location, was shot.

While police were still on the scene hospital officials informed police that two men came to the hospital, both with gunshot wounds to their legs. At the time of the report, police said the wounds appeared to be non-life threatening. Per the report, the victims, a 30-year-old and a 32-year old, stated they were seated in the vehicle at the Gawil Avenue location when they heard gunfire.

When the victims realized they had been struck, they said they fled the scene. Neither victim could provide a description of a suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

