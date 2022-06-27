Employee shot, killed over 'too much mayo' at Atlanta Subway

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A Subway employee is dead and another one is in the hospital all because a customer thought there was "too much mayo" on his sandwich, according to the store owner.

This all happened at a location on Northside Drive in Atlanta.

The owner told 11Alive the woman killed started working there only a few weeks ago. He also said one of the employees' sons was inside, witnessing everything.

"We had a customer come in that was a little upset with how his sandwich was fixed," the owner explained. "Believe it or not, it was over too much mayonnaise on his sandwich."

That's when the owner said the man began shooting and a store manager shot back.

At this time, 11Alive is still working to obtain more information from police. The owner did mention an arrest was made when officers arrived on scene but he's not sure who it was.

He said that the shooter has come in before as a customer; however, he said there hasn't been any issues in the past.

"Because of what happened tonight, my partners and I are reevaluating whether or not we're going to continue to do this, in this neighborhood anyways," the store owner said, noting it's just not worth the risk.

