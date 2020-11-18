2 shot at central Toledo after-hours club

The incident occurred on the 3500 block of Monroe St. near Auburn. The victims are in stable condition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot at an after-hours club in central Toledo early Wednesday morning.

This occurred on the 3500 block of Monroe St. near Auburn sometime around midnight.

According to detectives, the two victims showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. After speaking with them, police were able to locate the scene.

When officers arrived at the after-hours club, nobody was there. However, casings were found outside.

Both victims are reported to be in stable condition.