TPD: 2 hospitalized after 2 separate shootings in east Toledo early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after being shot in two separate incidences within a three-hour period in east Toledo Thursday morning.

The first shooting incident happened on Forsythe Street near Stillman Street where Toledo police responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. about a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found the female victim a block away on E. Broadway Street suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital. WTOL 11 was told by officers on scene she was shot while sitting in a car.

The second shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on the 4-00 block of Walden Avenue near Nevada Street.

Neighbors told WTOL 11 a man was shot in his back by another male who then fled the scene. Neighbors came to the aid of the injured man before additional help arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital by Life Squad.

TPD is searching for the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

