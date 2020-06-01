WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were arrested after a police chase through Williams and Fulton County on Sunday.

The Williams County Sheriff's Office says they were informed by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office that Joshua Meyer and Jessica Ripke would be in the Pulaski area.

Both Meyer and Ripke had active warrants and were said to be driving a car that had been stolen in Hicksville.

Police located and tried to pull over the car outside of Stryker on County Road 18 and County Road H50 when the car fled.

A chase ensued into West Unity when the car turned eastbound onto US 20A.

The car was stopped by road strikeds east of Wauseon and Meyer and Ripke were taken into custody.

Meyer was charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding and Felony Receiving Stolen Property. Ripke was charged with Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

