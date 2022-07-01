Two men walk into same hospital with gunshot wounds three hours apart

One happened just before midnight on Thursday. The other one happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men walked into the same Toledo hospital with gunshot wounds, one at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and the other at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Toledo Police Department.

The man who walked in on Thursday night had a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his thigh and was "extremely uncooperative with officers," according to the police report.

He refused to provide any information about the shooting or speak to detectives, the report said.

The man who walked in on Friday had a gunshot wound in his right arm and was "uncooperative with officers and stated he didn't know where he was when he was shot or who had shot him," according to a separate police report.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 812 Matzinger Road on Friday just prior to the victim walking in, the report states.

The report said the call of the shots fired and the call of the man walking into the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after were believed to be related.

Both incidents on Thursday and Friday are under investigation.

