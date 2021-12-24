Two men shot in west Toledo Thursday night in separate incidents

James Williams and Terryion Jones were admitted to Toledo hospitals yesterday evening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITORS NOTE: The above video was last updated on November, 27 2021

32-year-old James Williams sustained gunshot wounds in both feet outside of KT Mart in Toledo, according to the Toledo Police department.

Police responded to the report of a person shot on Airport Highway at 10:20 p.m. on Thursday night. Williams was found down the street from where the shooting took place.

He was admitted to the University of Toledo Medical Center and his wounds were non-life threatening. There are no suspects currently, according to the police report.

On the same night 24-year-old Terryion Jones arrived at St. Vincent’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound and is possibly related to a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of Islington.

The incident took place on a sidewalk around 7:58 p.m. on Thursday according to police