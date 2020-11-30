2 shot in north Toledo early Monday morning

Two young men were shot on N. Ontario St. around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were shot in north Toledo Monday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of N. Ontario St.

According to a police report, officers responded to the scene after receiving a Shot Spotter alert. They arrived to find Jerry Harrison, 20, and Clarence Washington, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third person, 18-year-old Warren Scott, had been walking with the others when the incident occurred.

Both Harrison's and Clarence's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.