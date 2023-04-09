Findlay police issue warrant for suspect in shooting of two men

A 25 and 47-year-old man were shot at a Findlay business on Saturday according to police. A 20-year-old man is wanted in connection with the shooting.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Police in Findlay are on the lookout for a 20-year-old man who they say shot two men on Saturday evening.

Police say Isaiah Moore, who goes by Zay James, shot 25-year-old Kcaleeb Gonzales of Fostoria and 47-year-old Daniel Green of Lansing, Michigan around 7:48 p.m.

Police say the men were at a business at 230 E. Front St. when an altercation broke out, during which time the two men were shot.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Moore remains on the run. He is wanted for felonious assault in relation to the shooting.

Police say he should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say they received multiple reports of gunshots throughout the night on Saturday after the shooting but found no evidence of anymore shots being fired.

If you have any information about where Moore might be you are asked to call Findlay police at 419-424-7150.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.