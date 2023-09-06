TPD: 2 men arrested after high-speed chase in south Toledo

Both the driver and a passenger then exited the vehicle and ran away on foot but were arrested shortly after, according to TPD.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men are behind bars for leading police officers on a high-speed chase in south Toledo that ended in a crash early Friday.

Toledo police on scene tell WTOL 11 the driver of a black Ford Fusion refused to pull over, which then led police on a short pursuit down South Avenue until the driver lost control and hit a pole.

Both the driver and a passenger then exited the Ford Fusion and ran away on foot but were arrested shortly after, according to TPD.

No injuries were reported. Officers claim they found a gun inside the wrecked vehicle.

Toledo Edison crews arrived on scene to inspect the damaged utility pole.