TPD: 2 juveniles arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two juveniles were arrested by Toledo police following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning in south Toledo.

The chase began around 2 a.m. when police tried to pull over the driver of an SUV. The driver then lead TPD on a pursuit through the neighborhoods in south Toledo before coming to a dead end.

TPD told WTOL 11 two juveniles inside the SUV were arrested when it got stuck in a nearby field after officers stopped it with tire spikes. Police claim the vehicle driven by the juveniles was stolen during an armed robbery the prior night.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.