TPD: Two injured in north Toledo shooting, one a juvenile

The victims, a juvenile and a man in his 20s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they were grazed in a drive-by shooting, Toledo police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they were grazed in a drive-by shooting in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Toledo Police Department.

One of the victims was a juvenile, and the other victim was in his 20s, according to an officer at the scene on Everett Street.

Police said the incident is under investigation, and no motive is established yet. No suspects are in custody.

Police also said the 20-year-old drove himself to the hospital. The juvenile was also hospitalized.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

