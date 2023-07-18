1 shot, 1 struck by car after shooting at Toledo memorial late Monday

Before officers arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital in a private car.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are hurt after gunfire was set loose at a vigil in central Toledo late Monday.

Toledo police tell WTOL 11 a woman was shot around 11 p.m. on Vance Street. Before officers arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital in a private car. Her condition is stable at this time.

As people at the vigil ran away from the shooter, a car also fleeing from the scene hit a man in a wheelchair. The man went to the hospital for observation.

According to police, three vigils were happening at the same time when the shooting occurred. Police did not specify which vigil was targeted or if the vigils were related.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.