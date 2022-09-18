Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in west Toledo

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. this morning at the Bucks Rack City club on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were rushed to the hospital following a shooting that took place at the Bucks Rack City club on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd. in west Toledo.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. this morning.

Toledo Police say the parking lot of the club was completely full when the shots rang out.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.



