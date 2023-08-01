Two charged with homicide for man's death in Adrian in February

Kenyatto Sylvertooth, 47, and Gage Winsett, 18, are charged with one count each of homicide for the death of Jonathon Simmons, 27.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged with homicide in the death of a man in Adrian, Michigan, in February, according to the Adrian Police Department.

Kenyatto Sylvertooth, 47, of Detroit, and Gage Winsett, 18, of Adrian, are charged with one count each of homicide, among other charges, for the death of Jonathon Simmons, 27, of Detroit, on Feb. 13, 2023, in Adrian.

Both of the suspects are being held at the Lenawee County Jail without bond, Adrian police said.

Adrian police said Adrian Township police, Michigan State police, Detroit police, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also assisted in the investigation.

