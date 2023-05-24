Two arrested after foot chase, accused of shooting, striking van in central Toledo

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old and 18-year-old after a foot chase Tuesday evening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested two people Tuesday evening after they allegedly fired multiple gunshots, striking an occupied vehicle in central Toledo.

According to a Toledo police report, crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Woodruff Avenue after receiving a Shot Spotter alert at approximately 6:47 p.m. Upon arrival, two victims, a 61-year-old and a 64-year-old, told police two suspects fired shots, striking the van. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victims described the suspects to authorities, who spotted them. Police claimed they pursued the suspects on foot and arrested 18-year-old Charles Sanders and a 16-year-old.

WTOL 11 does not name juvenile suspects unless they are being tried as an adult. It is not clear if the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Police also recovered two handguns from the suspects. No injuries were reported.

