CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Two 6th grade students in Cumberland County have been charged after authorities uncovered a plot for a shooting at their school.

An investigation into the plot began when the school resource officer at South Cumberland Elementary heard about a rumor of a possible "hit list" of students to be shot, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Cumberland County Schools said Monday.

The newly formed Crossville/Cumberland County District Threat Assessment Task Force, a multi-jurisdictional team, was contacted and began to assist in the investigation.

“Our first and most important responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students and staff. It was determined that at no time during the investigation students or staff were believed to be in any immediate danger,” Director of Schools Janet Graham said in the release.

Investigators didn't find a hit list, but did find the students had a hand-drawn map of the school and a plan to bring weapons and hide them in the locker room, the release said.

The students planned to enter through the back door on the last day of school, shoot faculty and students, and then commit suicide, according to the release.

The students had multiple conversations between themselves in the past two weeks discussing the plan.

Both students were arrested on April 26 and taken to the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Facility and were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder. The students are in custody awaiting a hearing in juvenile court, the release said.

“We take any threat to students and school faculty very seriously and we will respond, investigate and take swift appropriate action to manage each threat,” Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said in the release.

The students' homes were searched and no weapons were found. Investigators said the parents were fully cooperating.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.