VAN WERT, Ohio — According to the Associated Press, a truck driver was shot and killed Tuesday morning by Allen County Sheriff Deputies.

The shooting happened after the driver took authorities on a highway chase. Deputies say the driver intentionally drove the wrong way on a highway toward oncoming traffic.

Deputies say negotiators were talking to the driver and said he was making repeated threats to kill people, the AP reported.

That's when deputies decided the driver was an imminent threat and decided to fire at him.