Crime

$90,000 of cocaine seized during Sandusky County traffic stop

Driver of the vehicle has been charged with two felonies.
Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol
$90,000 of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized over six pounds of cocaine during a recent traffic stop in Sandusky County.

Troopers stopped a 2010 Nissan Maxima Wednesday for a window tint violation on U.S. 20. Criminal indicators were observed and a drug-sniffing canine was deployed.

A probable cause search of the vehicle found two backpacks in the trunk containing the drugs. The amount of cocaine is valued at $90,000.

Ricardo Pizana, 35, of Fremont, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.

