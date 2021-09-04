$90,000 of cocaine seized during Sandusky County traffic stop

Driver of the vehicle has been charged with two felonies.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized over six pounds of cocaine during a recent traffic stop in Sandusky County.

Troopers stopped a 2010 Nissan Maxima Wednesday for a window tint violation on U.S. 20. Criminal indicators were observed and a drug-sniffing canine was deployed.

A probable cause search of the vehicle found two backpacks in the trunk containing the drugs. The amount of cocaine is valued at $90,000.