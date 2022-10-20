Toledo mother arrested, charged with 2021 toddler fentanyl overdose

Treyonna Smith is facing charges of child endangerment and obstruction of justice. Her boyfriend is also in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested Treyonna Smith on Wednesday after charging her in connection with her 2-year-old daughter's 2021 fentanyl-related death.

On Monday, police said they were looking for Smith, who is charged with felony counts of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith plead not guilty to these charges.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13. Johnson is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Johnson was in custody as of Monday.

A judge arraigned Smith on Wednesday after her arrest. Her bond is set at $75,000 and she is due back in court on Nov. 29. She is in custody at the Lucas County Jail.

Johnson appeared in court on Wednesday as well His bond is set at $550,000.

Smith's 2-year-old daughter, Jordynn Smith, was found dead Aug. 12, 2021, in a bed where she had been napping with her mother in north Toledo.

An autopsy revealed the child, who had no other medical complaints, died of a fentanyl overdose. Authorities ruled her death a homicide.

At the time, Coroner Diana Scala-Barnett said Jordynn's death was believed to be Lucas County's youngest fentanyl death during the opioid crisis.

According to an obituary published about her, "Jordynn 'Jorgie' Smith was a happy baby, full of life. She loved her family. She most definitely loved to watch CoComelon and Elmo on her tablet or your phone, while ignoring all your incoming calls. She was a little baby with a big appetite, full of love and laughter."