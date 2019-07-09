TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are in custody for resisting arrest and assault on a police officer following a north Toledo traffic stop Friday evening, according to Toledo police.

Toledo Police Gang Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Lagrange Street and Manhattan Boulevard when they were investigating a gun crime in the ShotSpotter area.

Police say a bystander and the twin sister of one of the passengers approached the stop and was repeatedly asked to back away. Jannah Wyley, 21, refused to listen to detectives and began escalating the situation while her brother, Jabril Wyley became uncooperative, according to a police press release.

Police say officers tried to detain Jabril Wyley in handcuffs for their safety but he resisted arrest. Jannah Wyley then physically intervened and struck a detective multiple times in the face, according to police.

Both siblings were taken into custody. Police say neither one of them were injured.

The press release says the incident will be reviewed by the involved officers’ command according to Toledo Police Department policy and procedure.

A Facebook post of the incident has sparked numerous comments.

