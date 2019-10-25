TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools says multiple TPS high schools have received generic threats against their school Friday morning.

TPS says Rogers and Start received threats via Airdrop/social media were on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The schools are no longer on lockdown.

TPS says the threats are being investigated and have been deemed "not credible" at this time.

TPS also says no weapons have been found anywhere.

The school says the day is continuing in all of their high schools with additional security presence.

Parents who wish to pick up their children can do so but must bring proper identification.

TPS says tonight's extracurricular activities are still scheduled.

The school says they are working with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Anyone with information into these threats should call their school administrators or Toledo Police.

Students found responsible will face disciplinary action and criminal charges, according to the school.