TOLEDO, Ohio — Beverly Elementary School parents received a letter from the principal Tuesday saying a student threatened violence at the school, but Toledo Public Schools officials said that at no time were any of the staff or children in danger.

"The student admitted to making the threat but said he meant no harm to anyone," the letter read. "The student faces disciplinary actions, which include expulsion and possible criminal charges."

The school's principal said the threat was made through a social media post and that the Department of Public Safety for Toledo Public Schools and the police were notified.

TPS said that parents were not notified by the district's 'all-call' system.

The principal also used the letter to remind parents and students "that inappropriate comments that are made in the moment of anger or frustration can lead to real consequences."

MORE FROM WTOL:

Local doctor: There's no data that shows vaping is safer than smoking regular cigarettes

US moves FEMA, Coast Guard money to fund border programs

What's completed and what's still ahead for roadwork in Toledo