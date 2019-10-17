TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need your help identifying and locate a man in relation to robbery.

The robbery happened on the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue last Saturday.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Toledo Police Department
