TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need your help identifying and locate a man in relation to robbery.
The robbery happened on the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue last Saturday.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
