TPD: Vehicle with teens inside shot at late Saturday in east Toledo

The car was hit several times with gunfire, according to a Toledo police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a car with two teens inside was shot at in east Toledo Saturday night.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 11:45 p.m. at the corner of Forsythe and Nevada Street and found several bullet casings in the middle of the street.

Shortly after finding the bullets, crews were alerted about a shot-up car on the 800 block of Front Street that was in the area of Forsythe and Nevada Street at the time of the Shot Spotter alert. The car was hit several times with gunfire, according to a Toledo police report.

The two juveniles inside the car at the time of the shooting were uninjured.