TPD: 2 people shot, police fire pepperballs at 'unruly and belligerent' crowd outside hospital early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A large crowd caused Toledo police to fire pepperballs after two people were hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, TPD crews were notified just after 12 a.m. about two walk-in gunshot wound victims at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Both victims were shot multiple times but are expected to survive.

While at the hospital, a large crowd of family members to the victims became 'unruly and belligerent' and had to be removed from the property. TPD officers fired several pepperballs in order to control the crowd.

No arrests were made. TPD continues to investigate what caused the shootings.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.