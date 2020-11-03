The Toledo Police Department said a TPD officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near Dorr and Reynolds around 12:50 a.m.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the scene of the Speedway in the area on reports of a robbery.

Someone inside the Speedway called 911 and told police a white male with a gun robbed the gas station and got away with a duffel bag of cash.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect running across the street to the Dollar General.

Police say the officers pursued the suspect and gave him multiple commands before shooting the suspect.

It is not believed that the suspect shot at officers, but the officer who shot the suspect perceived a threat which led to the shooting, according to police.

The suspect is now in the hospital with unknown injuries.

The officer involved was not injured. Police say that officer was placed on paid administrative leave immediately following the shooting, per police policy.

Police say they will release the identity of the suspect and the officer involved later on Wednesday, as well as the officer's years of service.

Police say they have recovered the suspect's gun and there is not threat to the public.