TPD: Toledo man arrested after shooting brother during a fight

The 27-year-old east Toledo man was arrested after police say he shot his brother in Point Place on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 27-year-old Toledo man was arrested and taken to jail on Sunday afternoon after police say he shot his brother during an altercation.

Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 5600 block of Brook Point Dr. in Point Place just after 2 p.m.

When they got there they found Jason Arnold, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say Arnold and his brother, Jacob Carpenter, 27, were apparently fighting when the shooting occurred.

Police say Carpenter fled the scene on foot but was picked up by police a short time later, the gun still on him.

Carpenter has been charged with Felonious Assault with a Weapon.

Police say the shooting was captured by nearby video cameras.

Carpenter’s address is listed on Mott St. in east Toledo according to court records.

It is not known at this time how badly Arnold was injured in the shooting.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.