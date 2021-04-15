TPD: Suspect shot by police during incident in east Toledo

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Nevada Street, a spokesperson with Toledo Police Department confirms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is hospitalized after being shot during an incident involving police in east Toledo late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call just after 9 p.m. of a situation on the 2000 block of Nevada Street, according to Toledo police spokesperson Lt. Kellie Lenhardt.

An officer shot a suspect who was a part of the situation. Police have not said what crime the individual is suspected of having committed.

Their condition has not been released. No other residents or police officers were injured.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting, including the reason for the original call placed to dispatch, have not been disclosed.

TPD has not clarified any further details at this time, but more information is expected soon.

WTOL 11 is awaiting a media release from TPD on the incident.

