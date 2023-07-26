TPD: Unknown suspect robs east Toledo carryout, flees scene on foot Tuesday night

An employee at EZ Two Carryout in the 800 block of E. Broadway Street told police an unknown man holding his waistband stole cash from the register and fled on foot

TOLEDO, Ohio — A robbery is under investigation after an employee told police that an unknown suspect stole cash from an east Toledo carryout Tuesday night.

Toledo police responded to a call of a robbery at the EZ Two Carryout in the 800 block of E. Broadway Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.

Officers spoke with an employee of the carryout who said an unknown man walked behind the counter holding his waistband and demanded cash from the register. The man opened the register drawer, stole an unknown amount of cash and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No weapons were seen during the incident and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is described in the police report as a "white male with a buzzed haircut, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, white pants, a white baseball hat, black shoes, and a black handkerchief-style facemask."

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information that may help police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

