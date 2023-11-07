TPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in north Toledo, police standoff occurs

A man found at the scene was taken to a hospital by Life Squad. No arrests were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting in north Toledo leads to a standoff situation involving Toledo police early Tuesday.

TPD received a call around 1 a.m. for a person shot on the 500 block of Dexter Street near Chestnut Street. Police arrive on scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital by Life Squad.

Information obtained at the scene led police to a nearby home, which they then surround with weapons drawn. Swat arrived on scene and began coaching someone who was inside to exit the home.

Tear gas was eventually released into the home before Swat entered. No arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story.