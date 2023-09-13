TPD investigating after shooting in east Toledo leaves 1 wounded late Tuesday

According to police, the victim was shot on Utah Street near an alleyway before being taken to a hospital in a pick-up truck.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after one person was shot late Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Utah Street in east Toledo.

TPD officers who responded say they located three different crime scenes. According to police, the victim was shot on Utah Street near an alleyway.

The injured male was taken to the hospital in a pick-up truck and dropped off at the emergency room as a walk-in patient.

The driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene and was pulled over by Oregon police at Navarre and Coyne Avenue. The driver was then detained for questioning.

The victim was eventually taken to another hospital for further treatment. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.