TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify a man wanted for questioning in relation to a January assault.

The incident took place at the Bottom Line bar in east Toledo on Jan. 23.

If you recognize the man pictured, or have any other information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

