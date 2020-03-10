TPD seek public assistance in identifying credit union robbery suspect

The robbery took place at Superior Credit Union on S. Holland-Sylvania Rd.

Toledo Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a credit union in west Toledo.

According to police, the robbery happened at Superior Credit Union on S. Holland-Sylvania Rd. near Perrysburg Holland Rd.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium build and a beard standing approximately 5’8” tall.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and what appears to be a surgical style mask.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.