Toledo police searching for man accused of burning down mother's home for insurance money

TPD is offering up to $5,000 for information regarding the suspect.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for Christopher Knee who is facing several charges including Arson and Insurance Fraud.

According to a Twitter post made by TPD, police are asking the public for assistance in locating Knee. He is wanted on charges of Arson, Aggravated Arson, Insurance Fraud and Receiving Stolen Property.

Police also said Knee allegedly conspired with another suspect to burn down his own mother's home to collect on insurance payouts.

Court records indicate Knee is 6'1" and approximately 300 lbs.

If you have any information regarding this incident or Knee's whereabouts, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

