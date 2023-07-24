TPD: Pursuit in central Toledo early Sunday involving OSHP, no suspect arrested

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle. TPD responded to the area of the crash to locate the suspect, but they had fled.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a suspect that was involved in a pursuit with Ohio State Highway Patrol early Sunday in central Toledo.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle. TPD responded to the area of the crash to locate the suspect, but they had fled.

According to TPD, OSHP initiated several pursuits throughout the night.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

