TPD: Scene at Scott High School secure; no threat found after precautionary search, 'apparent hoax'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police searched Scott High School after an "apparent hoax" prompted a police response Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from Toledo police, there was no active shooter and the building was searched as a precaution after a call raised concerns.

Police reiterated that there were no victims of gunshots.

A person inside Scott High School suffered a seizure and was transported from the building on a stretcher. Further details about the medical emergency were not provided.

"There is no active shooter at Scott High School," a TPD spokesperson told WTOL 11 during the incident. "There have been several false calls today similar to this in the State of Ohio. Police are on scene clearing the building as a precaution. Please use alternate routes."

The situation was cleared shortly after 1:15 p.m., Toledo police tweeted.

During a media briefing, Jim Gault with Toledo Public Schools said that despite reports elsewhere, this was not an active shooter drill at the school and one was not scheduled for this week.

Toledo Public Schools released the following statement on Facebook:

Attention families of Scott High School students: An All Clear has been given at the school. There is no active shooter. All students and staff members are safe. The school day is continuing and students will be dismissed at the regular time. This is an apparent hoax that has been repeated at schools across the country today.

