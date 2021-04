The shooting happened near the intersection of Scottwood and Monroe St. near the Plaza Apartments and, not far from the Toledo Museum of Art on Sunday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person had to be rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after being shot in the Old West End.

Police say it appears the victim was in their car when another car pulled up and began shooting at them.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Scottwood and Monroe St. in near the Plaza Apartments and, not far from the Toledo Museum of Art, just before 6:30 p.m.

The victim’s identities are unknown at this time. It’s unknown if police have a suspect at this time.