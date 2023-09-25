TPD: Person hospitalized after shooting in Central Toledo Saturday

According to Toledo Police, the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound after he claims someone wearing a ski mask began shooting at him.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning in Central Toledo.

TPD said they responded to the area of Franklin Avenue and Southard Southard Ave. for reports of a person shot and found a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his "backside" and was then transported to the hospital.

According to Toledo Police reports, Reed said that an unknown male wearing a ski mask began shooting at him, "for no reason."

The victim then rode away on his bike before being stopped by police at the corner of Madison Avenue and 17th Street.

No information on any suspects was or the victim's current condition was given.

