TPD: Officers find BB gun after barricaded man situation in east Toledo

The incident occurred at a home near Hurd and Howland just before 11 p.m. on Friday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a home near Howland Avenue and Hurd Street in east Toledo on Friday night when an anonymous caller asked them to check on the safety of someone at the home.

When they arrived, sometime before 11 p.m., they saw a man on the porch with what they say might have been an AR-15 rifle.

Police say the man then ran into the house.

SWAT arrived on the scene in an armored vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Around 10 minutes later, at 11:40 p.m., SWAT searched the home but did not find the man. Police then confirmed the weapon turned out to have been a BB gun.