TPD: Officer injured while pursuing Franklin Park Mall robbery suspect Thursday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured after chasing a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery at Franklin Park Mall on Monroe Street in west Toledo.

TPD crews responded to a theft call just after 4:30 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods located inside the mall. Upon arrival, officers attempted to stop the supsect's vehicle from fleeing but were unsuccessful.

The suspect's vehicle crashed shortly after on I-475 just west of Monroe Street. The driver fled up the embankment and went over the fence, police reports say.

While chasing after the suspect, a TPD officer went over the fence and landed on the ground with his right hand. The officer suffered a laceration to his right hand as well as pain in his palm, according to a police report.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

No arrests were reported.