TPD: Officer injured attempting to subdue trespasser in central Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured confronting two tresspassers in central Toledo Wednesday night.

TPD responded to a call just after 9 p.m. about a criminal trespassing at a residence on the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they located two suspects, Anthony Mack, 53, and Mylisa McKenzie, 23, on the porch of the residence.

A report from TPD states when officers attempted to stop Mack from walking away from them, he punched the officer in the face. The officer then injured her right hand in a struggle with Mack.

The officer eventually had to use her taser in order to subdue Mack, according to police reports.

The officer and Mack were both taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Mack was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer.

McKenzie was charged with Criminal Trespassing.