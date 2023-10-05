TPD officer indicted for rape by grand jury

Northwood Police notified TPD in August that they were investigating Ofc. Raul Jaso for sexual assault before being indicted on Wednesday for rape.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Toledo Police officer was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury for rape on Wednesday.

An Aug. 16, TPD was notified by Northwood Police that they were investigating an alleged sexual assault involving Toledo police officer Raul Jaso.

Wood County Court records said Jaso, "did engage in sexual conduct with another when Raul Alex Jaso purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force."

After being told of the investigation, TPD conducted an internal investigation and relieved Officer Jaso of duty without pay, pending the outcome of the case against him.

"Upon notification of the investigation concerning Officer Jaso, immediate actions were taken to relieve him of his regular duties pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal investigations. It is important to remember that, as with anyone who has been accused of a crime, Officer Jaso has the right to due process of law,” said Toledo Chief of Police Michael Troendle.

Jaso has been with the Toledo Police Department for six years and was regularly assigned to field operations, according to TPD.

Jaso is due in Wood County Common Pleas court on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

