TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who robbed a gas station on Jan. 11.

The robbery happened at the Sunoco gas station on Monroe Street.

Police say the suspect went into the gas station to buy a lighter.

When the employee opened the register to take the suspect's money, the unknown male jumped over the register and took an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.