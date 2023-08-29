TPD: Man stabbed multiple times at Beer 30 in east Toledo early Tuesday

The man is 'expected to survive his injuries,' according to police reports.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was stabbed at an east Toledo bar early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 3:30 a.m. about a walk in hospital patient with multiple stab wounds. The man was allegedly uncooperate with the officers at the hospital.

The stabbing incident took place at Beer 30 located on the 1300 block of Front Street, according to TPD reports. Police went to Beer 30 to investigate but were unable to find a crime scene.

Reports state the victim was eventually admitted to the hospital and is 'expected to survive his injuries.'

