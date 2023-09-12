TPD: Man stabbed in central Toledo during "argument over football" Monday night

According to reports, the two men got into "an argument over football" which then escalated into a fight and the victim being stabbed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was hospitalized after a football disagreement turned physical Monday night.

Toledo police responded to a call just after 10:45 p.m. about a person stabbed on the 3000 block of Monroe Street across from the Swayne Field shopping center. Officers arrived to find two men at the scene, one of which was suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to reports, the two men got into "an argument over football" which then escalated into a fight and the victim being stabbed.

The suspect was taken into custody by officers to the Safety Building for interviewing and was later released without charges.

There are no charges pending at this time, according to Toledo police reports.