TPD: Man shot in east Toledo Sunday afternoon

Police were investigating at a home on Elgin Ave. in a neighborhood off of Front St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a man in his late 20s had to be taken to the hospital after a being shot in east Toledo late on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Elgin Avenue and Front Street around 4:15 p.m.

Police say another man was taken into custody.

Police cordoned off an area around a home on the 100 block of Elgin while they investigated.

Police say the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Police also say they believe it may have been the result of from some kind of dispute between neighbors.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for any additional details as they become available.